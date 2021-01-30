Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,149,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

