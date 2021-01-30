Bridgeworth LLC Has $292,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 279.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 5,596,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

