Bridgeworth LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,129,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,371. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

