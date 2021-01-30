Bridgeworth LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

