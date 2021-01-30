Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in South State by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of South State stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 442,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,737. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

