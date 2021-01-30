Bridgeworth LLC Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.