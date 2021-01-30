Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading 8.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. The stock traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $59.86. 2,473,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,459,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

