Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $10.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $10.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $7.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $42.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.87 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.