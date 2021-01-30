Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.