Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

