Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $450.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

