Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $543.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.26 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last 90 days. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $79.99. 491,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

