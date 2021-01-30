Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $20.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.15 billion and the highest is $21.36 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $84.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $86.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $91.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

