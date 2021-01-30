Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,925,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

