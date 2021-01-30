Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 1,319,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,800. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

