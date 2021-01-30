Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.91. Equifax posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.25. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

