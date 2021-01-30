Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $48.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $67.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $182.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.96 billion to $186.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $191.65 billion to $240.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,961,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,143. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

