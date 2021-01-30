Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE ITW traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $194.21. 1,557,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.63. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

