Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). LendingClub posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

