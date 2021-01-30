Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

SLB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

