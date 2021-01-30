Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Million

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report sales of $21.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.44 million and the lowest is $19.32 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $62.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $64.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.76 million, with estimates ranging from $116.69 million to $161.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

TXMD opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,499 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

