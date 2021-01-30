Brokerages Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $882.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.40 million to $895.80 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $794.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

