Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report $628.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.34 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $552.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

ANET traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $307.56. The company had a trading volume of 693,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,242. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.08.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

