Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

