Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $200.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $213.05.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

