Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $726.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.30 million and the highest is $730.60 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $737.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 396,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,491. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.