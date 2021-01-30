Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

