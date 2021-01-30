Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.56. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.88. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. 2,014,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.