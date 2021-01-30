Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 2,513,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,306. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

