Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. Nordson posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NDSN traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.99. 414,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.16. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.