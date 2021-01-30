Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $142.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.86 million to $144.72 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $177.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $601.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.62 million to $608.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $635.73 million, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $670.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

