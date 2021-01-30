Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

WLK stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.