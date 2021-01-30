Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. WEX posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 394,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,428. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

