Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price at $72.00

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of CDNA opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.