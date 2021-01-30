Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $28.71

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,807. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

