Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $284.18

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. The company had a trading volume of 824,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

