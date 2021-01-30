Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $91.00

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

