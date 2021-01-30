Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $14.33

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

