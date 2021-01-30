Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $10.58

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

