Brokerages Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $19.75

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.