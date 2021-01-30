Brokerages Set Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Target Price at $5.75

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OGZPY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.