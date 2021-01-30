Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $22.27

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter worth about $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.