Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 176.31

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 176.31 ($2.30).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

VOD stock traded down GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124.84 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,338,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,166,078. The stock has a market cap of £33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.