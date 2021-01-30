Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $213.93

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,582. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

