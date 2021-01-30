Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,741 shares of company stock worth $29,294,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Etsy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.