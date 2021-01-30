Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

