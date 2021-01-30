Brokers Offer Predictions for Park National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $116.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park National by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Park National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.