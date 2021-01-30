Brokers Set Expectations for Polaris Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

