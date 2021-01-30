Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $51.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 1,807,071 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,835.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

