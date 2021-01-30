Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

